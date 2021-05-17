In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Jonathan Lee / 17 May 2021 6:14 pm / 0 comments

Buyers may be shifting more and more towards SUVs, but they are also moving away from hardcore off-roaders and into road-biased crossovers, leaving dinosaurs like the Mitsubishi Pajero with nowhere to go. After nearly 40 years, production of the legendary 4×4 concluded in March, and Australia is commemorating the end of an era with a Final Edition that has just landed Down Under.

As yet, it is unclear if this Final Edition is the same one that was introduced in Japan to mark the end of domestic sales back in 2019. Given that Australia is getting a larger 800-unit limited run (Japan only received 700 units), however, it is likely that the Antipodean version is a local special.

Aside from the obligatory “Final Edition” badging, these vehicles will also be differentiated by a range of dealer-fitted accessories, including a tinted bonnet deflector, carpet mats, a rear cargo liner, a rear boot flap and a leather-bound compendium. By contrast, the Japanese model featured illuminated side sill scuff plates with the FE’s serial number, special stickers and a neat Citizen watch with matching serial numbers.

Beyond that, the Pajero remains unchanged, continuing to be offered in GLX, GLS and Exceed variants. The Final Edition tacks on a AUS$500 (RM1,600) premium, which is quite a saving considering that the aforementioned accessories (minus the compendium and badging) normally cost over AUS$700 (RM2,200).

As such, the GLX with seven seats, a limited-slip differential, an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-compatible seven-inch infotainment touchscreen and a reverse camera costs AUS$54,990 (RM176,200), while the AUS$60,490 (RM193,900) GLS adds 18-inch alloy wheels, reverse sensors, powered and heated seats, auto lights and wipers and a Rocker Fosgate sound system.

The Exceed, which throws in chrome exterior highlights, leather upholstery, a sunroof and aluminium pedals, costs AUS$63,490 (RM203,500). Power continues to come from a 3.2 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel producing 189 hp and 441 Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed INVECS-II automatic gearbox and a Super Select II all-wheel drive system.

By ending production, Mitsubishi is calling time on its flagship SUV, which made its first appearance in 1982 and has spawned four generations. Once the favourite of police officers and construction managers all over Malaysia, the last iteration of the Pajero debuted way back in 2006, meaning that the current model is retiring at the ripe age of 15.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition, Japanese market