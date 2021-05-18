In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 18 May 2021 5:39 pm / 0 comments

The Z223 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class was just launched in China last month, and now the über limousine has made its way to its home market of Germany. Unlike the Middle Kingdom, the landlocked European country is getting the flagship with large multi-cylinder engines, including a massive V12.

In the S 680 4Matic, the venerable M279 6.0 litre twin-turbocharged mill produces 612 PS from 5,250 to 5,500 rpm and an gargantuan 900 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm. Paired with a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox and, for the first time, 4Matic all-wheel drive, the mill gets this leviathan from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds – three tenths of a second quicker than the S 580 4Matic.

Fuel consumption isn’t a particular concern for buyers of these cars, but just so you know, the S 680 is nothing if not thirsty, swilling between 13.3 to 14.1 litres of petrol every 100 km. By comparison, the S 580 is relatively frugal, averaging between 10.2 to 10.9 litres per 100 km.

The S 580 has a smaller M176 4.0 litre biturbo V8 churning out 503 PS at 5,500 rpm and a comparatively feeble 700 Nm from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. Helping make up for the deficit is a 48-volt EQ Boost mild hybrid system, comprising of an electric integrated starter-generator (ISG) that adds 20 PS and 200 Nm of accelerative boost.

To recap, the Maybach is an ultra-long-wheelbase model entering its second generation as part of the S-Class family. Measuring 5,469 mm long, it’s 180 mm longer than even the long-wheelbase regular S-Class, all of it going to the rear passengers. On the outside, the car is differentiated through a unique grille with vertical slats and Maybach badging, more upright C-pillars, lots of chrome trim and optional two-tone paints.

Step inside through the optional power-operated rear doors and you’ll find a richly-appointed cabin with extended Nappa leather upholstery and standard-fit power-adjustable executive rear seats with ottomans. Just like on the standard S-Class, buyers can specify individual First Class rear seats with a full-length centre console, but Maybach customers can go one better with optional full wood panelling on the seat backs and rear seat belt feeders. You know, since reaching over to pull your seat belt is just way too taxing.

They also benefit from all the technologies pioneered by the W223 S-Class, including the high-definition Digital Light headlamps that can project symbols and warnings onto the road ahead, along with increased rear-wheel steering for tight manoeuvres and up to Level 3 semi-autonomous driving assistance. With the Burmester 4D surround sound system equipped, the Maybach also features active noise cancellation.

Prices start at €164,565 (RM829,200) for the Maybach S 580 and €217,324 (RM1.1 million) for the S 680. The former’s 4.0 litre V8 also makes its way into the new W223 S 580, adding eight-cylinder power to the standard S-Class lineup for the first time. It gets from zero to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, achieves a fuel consumption figure of between 10.0 and 10.6 litres per 100 km and is priced from €126,366 (RM636,700).