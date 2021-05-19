In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 May 2021 9:09 am / 0 comments

Joining the Yamaha YZF-R1M, YZF-R1 and the track only Yamaha YZF-R6, as well as the Yamaha YZF-R25 and YZF-R15, is the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R7 full-fairing sports bike. Rounding out Yamaha’s supersports catalogue, the YZF-R7 takes the engine from the Yamaha MT-07 sports naked and clads it in sports bike clothing.

The R7 makes identical power numbers to the MT-07, 73.4 PS at 8,750 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, from the Euro 5 compliant Crossplane 2 (CP2) liquid-cooled, parallel-twin with DOHC and eight valves, displacing 689 cc. However, the R7 comes with new ECU settings and optimised fuelling settings that emphasise controllability and throttle response along with a reduced secondary gear reduction ratio for better acceleration.

Power goes through a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch, with Yamaha saying lever effort is 33% less than normal clutches. For those wanting that race bike functionality and up-only quickshifter is available as an extra cost option.

Getting a leg up on the MT-07, the R7 comes with fully-adjustable KYB 41 mm diameter upside-down front forks, with compression adjustment in the left fork leg and rebound damping on the right. At the back, the rear monoshock is horizontlly-mounted and adjustable for preload and rebound, with adjustments easily made for road or track duties.

Braking gets a similar upgrade over the MT-07, with radial-mount four-piston callipers and a Brembo brake master cylinder. Weight for the R7 is listed as 188 kg, as compared to the 184 kg of the MT-07, with the tubular frame the narrowest in the middleweight category, even narrower than the R25 or R15, according to Yamaha.

This allows the R7 to have a slim frontal profile, aiding aerodynamics. The bodywork on the R7 follows Yamaha’s R-series machines, with a YZR-M1 MotoGP-style air intake in the front cowl with an LED headlight tucked inside and LED riding lights on either side of the cowl.

Fuel for the R7 is carried in a 13-litre tank and 17-inch lightweight 10-spoke wheels shod in 120/70 front and 180/55 rear rubber are fitted, so proper superbike size tyres with the commensurate performance can be used. Inside the cockpit, a full LCD digital instrument panels displays all the necessary information and while the information is not provided, there will possibly be a lap timer provided, along with connection to the Yamaha Y-Connect app.

There are two colour options for the R7, Icon Blue, with contrasting panels of dark matte blue, and Yamaha Black, a gloss black finish with a minimum of graphics. The Yamaha YZF-R7 is expected to arrive in Yamaha Europe dealer showrooms in October 2021, with pricing yet to be confirmed.