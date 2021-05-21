In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 21 May 2021 10:27 am / 0 comments

Following its debut in the United States, the 2022 Honda Civic has now been featured in a walkaround video tour with Carl Pulley, public relations manager at American Honda Motor Company, guiding us through what’s new with the 11th-generation C-segment sedan.

The video, which runs for close to eight minutes, starts with a discussion on the success of the previous, tenth-generation FC model that sold 1.7 million units North America. For the latest model, the designers looked back at Civics of the past and landed on the third-generation model, also known as the “wonder” Civic.

This is why the new model has a much cleaner and lighter look than its predecessor, Pulley explained, hence the elongated bonnet that “spills” into the nose. The team also looked to give the Civic a more athletic stance with cues like the sleeker headlamps and a wide lower intake, the latter bookended by the angular fog lamp sections.

Along the sides, a distinct character line runs between the door handles and lowered beltline, while the windows are larger to improve visibility from the inside. Dimension-wise, it’s 33 mm longer than before at 4,674 mm, while the wheelbase is up 36 mm to 2,736 mm. The width (1,801 mm) and height (1,415 mm) remain the same as before. This particular Civic in white also sports Honda Performance Development (HPD) accessories that adds on a body kit.

Moving inside, the centre of attention is the honeycomb mesh that spans the width of the dashboard and helps to conceal the air vents. Again, this is meant to promote a cleaner look while remaining functional – those stalks control the vent’s direction. Pulley also notes upmarket touches like soft touch material on the upper dash to cushion the hand when using the infotainment touchscreen, and those HVAC dials sound good to operate.

We also get to see the Civic’s fully-digital instrument cluster and available drive modes (Normal, Econ and Sport). Pulley explains that some parts of the cabin like the centre console gets a houndstooth-like material to reduce fingerprint build-up, while the gear lever is purposely cantered towards the driver for a more natural feel in hand. Putting the cupholders to the side of the gear lever also makes things more ergonomic so the arm doesn’t hit any stored drinks.

For the US market, the base and second Civic variants – LX and Sport – soldier on with a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine that serves up 158 hp at 6,500 rpm and 187 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm.

The 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder is also carried over in the EX and Touring variants, but has been tuned to deliver slightly more power. It now makes 180 hp at 6,000 rpm (+6 hp) and 240 Nm from 1,700 to 4,500 rpm (+20 Nm) when running on 87 octane fuel. Both engines are paired with a CVT driving the front wheels.

Now that you’ve been given a virtual tour of the new Civic, what are your thoughts on it? With Singapore set to welcome the model soon, hopefully we’ll get to see it for ourselves in person in due time, based on Honda Malaysia’s hinting comments.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda Civic