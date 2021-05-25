In Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 25 May 2021 8:34 pm / 0 comments

The government has published updated regulations for the distribution sector as part of stricter protocols for the third movement control order being enforced starting today. The new measures are aimed at curbing a worrying spike in new COVID-19 infections in the country, which hit a staggering 7,289 cases today.

While most economic sectors will be allowed to continue operating, there are some tighter restrictions that will affect a number of industries, including the automotive industry. Car dealerships can remain open, but only those that offer sales, servicing and spare parts (3S and 4S). They will also not be allowed to conduct test drives in order to protect customers and sales staff.

The ministry of domestic trade and industry (KPDNHEP) continued to urge companies to conduct business activities either online or on an appointment basis. As previously reported, operating hours have been shortened to 8:00 am to 8:00 pm starting today until the lifting of the order, currently slated for July 7.