Local News / 4 June 2021

Despite imposing 800 roadblocks nationwide with the implementation of a two-week lockdown under the tightened third movement control over (MCO 3.0), members of the public are still on the roads in certain areas. Dissatisfied with the situation, home minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has said more roadblocks may be imposed based on numbers obtained since the lockdown was implemented on June 1.

Discussions held between Hamzah and inspector-general of police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani have identified Selangor and Kuala Lumpur as the main areas of concern, reports the New Straits Times. “The increase in the number of roadblocks in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur is to limit the movement of vehicles,” said Hamzah.

In a previous report, the number of roadblocks nationwide was being increased from 600 to 800, involving 70,000 personnel from police and other agencies. Yesterday, there were 930 roadblocks deployed nationwide under Ops Benteng, but Hamzah said the total could increase to 1,000 in the near future.

“We will increase it further at locations where there are still a large number of vehicles, based on the statistics obtained in the first two days of the full lockdown. Besides that, some locations in Penang will also see an increase in the number of roadblocks, due to a large number of vehicles,” he added.