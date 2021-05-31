In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 31 May 2021 12:15 pm / 0 comments

The number of police roadblocks is set to increase to 800 nationwide as of June 1, which is when the country goes into lockdown for two weeks under the tightened third movement control order (MCO 3.0). This is an increase from the 600 or so roadblocks in place currently, said home minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

This will see 70,000 members of the police force and agencies under the home ministry carrying out enforcement duties in ensuring that standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance is adhered to during the two-week period, Bernama reports.

A total of 55,000 policemen will be deployed for this task, compared to 37,000 currently, Hamzah said. The remainder will be comprised of personnel from the immigration department, Malaysian maritime enforcement agency (MMEA) and RELA volunteers.

He said that the number of personnel to man roadblocks could increase if there was a need to do so. “If the number is found not to be sufficient, we will add more personnel,” he said.

Yesterday, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that travel for necessities will be restricted to a 10 km radius from the point of residence, and only two people per household will be allowed to go out to buy essentials. An allowance will however be given for a maximum of three people to travel in a vehicle for the purpose of seeking medical care or emergency medical services, including the person needing that medical attention.

Separately, from tomorrow, all work permission letters for interstate and inter-district travel from ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) will cease to be valid, and permission letters for travel will instead need to be issued by the respective ministries they are tied to. In a statement, MITI said it is no longer mandated to provide approval for sectors apart from manufacturing and manufacturing-related services.