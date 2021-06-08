In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 8 June 2021 12:59 pm / 2 comments

Rapid KL has released a new schedule for the GoKL free bus service, with reduced frequencies to match the quiet city centre. This MCO 3.0 schedule started over the weekend and will be in place until further notice. Malaysia is currently in the so-called FMCO (F for full), which will last till June 14.

Note that Orange, Pink, Turquoise, Maroon and Chocolate lines will have 15 minute intervals during peak hours, which are rather wide at 6am to 10am, and 3pm to 9pm. Outside of these hours (10am to 3pm), these Go KL lines will not be operating.

As for the more popular Green, Purple, Blue and Red routes, the buses will come every five minutes during peak hours (same hours as above) and every 30 minutes from 10am to 3pm. For Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, all GoKL lines will operate from 7am to 9pm at 30 minute intervals.

Those who use GoKL buses for last mile transport, take note of the new schedule. You can track the buses in real time using the Pulse journey planner app. Always try to maintain social distancing and wear masks when using public transport. Sanitise your hands frequently, too.