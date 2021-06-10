In Cars, International News, Opel, Vauxhall / By Gerard Lye / 10 June 2021 4:45 pm / 0 comments

German carmaker Opel and its British sister brand Vauxhall have revealed the new Grandland facelift, which features a more modern design inside and out. For now, we only have preliminary details of the crossover, which competes against models like the Ford Kuga, Nissan Qashqai, Peugeot 3008, Renault Kadjar and Volkswagen Tiguan.

The redesign is headlined by the Vizor front end that is reminiscent of the latest Mokka, where the upper grille and headlamps are visually integrated to create a cohesive look. The latter feature adaptive IntelliLux LED Pixel Light technology, which consists of 84 LED elements arranged across three rows in each cluster to better illuminate the road ahead.

Each cluster also houses LED daytime running lights of an L-shaped design, while the lower apron incorporates three small intakes that are bookended by faux angular intakes at the corners of the bumper. As for the rear, it appears to be pretty much a carryover from the pre-facelift model, although there’s now a Grandland script under the brand logo on the tailgate.

Besides the new face, the Grandland’s cabin also gets a significant overhaul, with the party piece being the Pure Panel system on the dashboard. This is made up of two displays, with a 10-inch unit acting as a digital instrument cluster, joined by a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen beside it.

The new setup results in the dashboard being tweaked to feature air vents that are more angular in shape, and the carmakers opted against reducing the number of physical controls available to passengers. Quick access controls to certain infotainment functions are still in place, as are the buttons and dials for the climate control system.

Less obvious revisions involve the gear selector that gains a new button for the automatic parking assistant function, but otherwise, the centre console and centre stack remain familiar as before. Other features touted include powered and ergonomic active seats, heating and ventilation, keyless entry and start, a hands-free powered tailgate and the Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment system.

For safety and driver assist systems, the Grandland gains Highway Integration Assist that uses both adapative cruise control and lane keeping assist to make highway driving more relaxing, even during stop and go traffic. Other available systems include a 360-degree camera, while front collision warning with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and drowsiness detection are all standard.

Both companies didn’t go into detail about the Grandland’s powertrain line-up, but the crossover can be specified with efficient diesel and petrol engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid option. On the pre-facelift model (called the Grandland X), the PHEV setup combined a 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a pair of electric motors for a total system output of 300 PS (296 hp) and 520 Nm of torque.

