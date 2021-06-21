In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 21 June 2021 4:17 pm / Comments are Disabled

Not all car commercials are enjoyable to watch, but Toyota’s new spot for the 2022 GR Supra is certainly worth five minutes of your time. Titled “The Pitch,” it has plenty of exciting scenes while taking jabs at the conversative nature of the industry.

The premise of the commercial is a young, creative team pitching their ideas for a new ad featuring the Supra to a pair of older businesspeople. While the former has plenty of ideas that involve aggressive driving, the older team wants to keep things a little more reserved.

This back and forth continues throughout the spot, with a lively idea being played out before it is reeled back in and a new one presents itself. From drifting on public roads to showcasing the Supra’s navigation system and doing a burnout “without smoke and with VSC on so the car doesn’t lose traction,” what happens is pretty funny.

The spot also features competition drift cars driven by Fredric Aasbø and Ken Gushi, both competing in Formula Drift, with the former being a pizza delivery boy too. There are other ideas being tossed around by the Gazoo Racing team, so take some time from your day to see Toyota have some fun with its commercial for the Supra.