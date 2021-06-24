In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 June 2021 4:34 pm / 0 comments

Scheduled for July 13 is a new motorcycle from Harley-Davidson (H-D), powered by the new Revolution Max V-twin. Following the launch and market release of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 adventure-tourer, the new motorcycle from the American maker has yet to be named, but is destined for the street segment, following clues taken from the 2021 Harley-Davidson Custom 1250.

A very short teaser video shows the upper silhouette of the new H-D motorcycle, revealing a long, low body form somewhat reminiscent of the V-Rod power cruiser. Going by the video, the new H-D model will have the seat under the tank, like the V-Rod, along with upswept flat tracker style pipes exiting on the right.

News of the new machine from Milwaukee comes as no real surprise as such a machine is needed by H-D to draw in a younger rider demographic with an emphasis on performance. Expectations were high during the tenure of previous H-D CEO Matthew Levatich on the release of the Harley-Davidson Brons street fighter, using a 975 cc version of the Revolution Max engine.

However, new CEO Jochen Zeitz promptly axed plans to Levatich’s plan to release a series of 120 new H-D models over five years, instead opting to consolidate the model line and concentrate on selling large displacement V-twins in the cruiser and touring segment, a strategy dubbed “Rewire”.