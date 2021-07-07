In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 7 July 2021 4:04 pm / 3 comments

None of us probably saw this coming, but it appears that the upcoming Proton Iriz and Persona facelift models have been unintentionally leaked online. This comes after the Perak police force shot a Facebook live video (it has since been taken down) of its spot check at the national automaker’s Tanjung Malim plant.

Now, we at paultan.org have a policy of not running leaks from private facilities, especially factories. But since this came from what was a publicly accessible live video, we’ll make an exception.

While the video quality isn’t particularly good, some of the updates are actually visually discernible. All models of the Iriz and Persona get a redesigned front bumper, and the fancy reflector LED headlights previously seen in spy photos seem to be exclusive to Premium variants.

Other updates to the pair include smoked tail lights, although we can’t tell if the Persona will get the rumoured LED tail lights upgrade. Either way, there’s no new rear bumpers, though the Iriz seems to get a red-accented grille and red pinstripe along the lower rear bumper trim. The Persona 1.6 Premium, on the other hand, appears to have a gloss black roof this time around.

We also get to see the new twin six-spoke 16-inch wheels for the first time. This will likely be offered as standard for the 1.6 Executive and Premium models of the Iriz and Persona. Looks miles better than the 15 inchers from before, don’t you think?

Things get a little bit more blurry with the interior upgrades. However, we could make out the new freestanding touchscreen infotainment display, and the Persona no longer features a two-tone dashboard. It’s all black now, although the pillars and headliner remain beige in colour. What’s nice is that the 1.6 Premium variant will get a nice brown leather seat upholstery for a change.

As for mechanical changes, there should be no updates made to the powertrain, although it remains to be seen if Proton will replace the existing CVT with the same Hyundai-sourced four-speed automatic transmission that was introduced with the facelifted Saga. So, what do you guys think? Excited for the launch?