In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 July 2021 6:28 pm / 0 comments

Despite the annual Winds and Waves custom motorcycle festival in Biarritz, Spain, on hold due to the pandemic, Honda Motor Europe has gone ahead with its commission of the FCR Original “Sport” and “Bobber”, based on the Honda CMX1100 Rebel. Originally scheduled to appear alongside 10 custom builds of the Honda CB650R (RM43,499 in Malaysia), FCR Original took a pair of Hamamatsu metric cruisers and stamped their own mark.

Dubbing the first of its customs the “Sport”, this FCR Original keeps the lines of the CMX1100 essentially the same, but losing the classic cruiser style rear fender. The fuel tank is also replaced, substituted with a custom built polyester-carbon unit with aluminium filler cap.

Suitably modified, the stock CMX1100 swingarm now accommodates a pair of Ohlins shock absorbers, finished in black instead of the usual anodised gold. The rear wheel from a CB500F is shoehorned in, allowing the use of a Dunlop D212 190/55-17 tyre while wider handlebars give the rider that wide shouldered look with the speedometer moved to the top yoke.

Bodywork on the FCR Original Sport is the result of the CMX1100 being 3D-scanned, ending up with a minimalist bikini fairing on the LED headlight, a flatter Alcantara leather-clad seat than the CMX1100 and a minimum of adornment anywhere else on the bike. Rounding out the build is an FCR Original stainless steel exhaust system and hand-built footpegs, with the Sport clad in brutal red and black.

Departing little from the traditional bobber style, the FCR Original “Bobber” follows the classic lines of cut down cruiser closely. Most of the Bobber is kept stock, including the swingarm and suspension, but lowered by 25 mm at the front end with custom-built black-spoked wheels wear wider profile Bridgestone tyres.

Aluminium is used as both a design and engineering touch in the handlebars, cutaway aluminium front mudguard in Mirrachrome finish and painted headlight surround. A similar polyester-carbon fuel tank to the Sport is used on the Bobber in a Mirrachrome and blue satin finish, a ceramic-coated FCR Original shorty exhaust adding the finishing touch.

Honda CMX1100 Rebel FCR Original Sport