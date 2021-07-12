In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 12 July 2021 11:57 am / 2 comments

Following the detection of one Covid-19 positive case, Rapid KL is urging users of the LRT Kelana Jaya Line and Ampang Line on the morning and evening peak hours of July 2 to get tested if they have symptoms. Here are the details.

On July 2, the passenger boarded the LRT at the Maluri station at around 10am. He/she took the train to the Bangsar station. The passenger made the return journey from Bangsar to Maluri at 4pm the same day. The passenger was confirmed as Covid positive over the weekend and informed Rapid KL via Facebook Messenger.

The train operator reminds commuters to always wear masks and follow all the SOPs all the time to stop the spread of Covid-19. Passengers are also reminded to isolate themselves while waiting for Covid test results until a negative result is obtained. In fact, that should be the norm for all of us – if you’re waiting for results or have doubts, staying at home would be best. Always act as if you have the coronavirus.

Rapid KL has also issued alerts for LRT and MRT passengers on July 3 and 5.