By now, we’ve got a rough idea on how Hyundai’s high performance N models are – not always the most powerful in class, but with a high grin factor and a fun spirit, manual gearbox not forgotten, and that distinctive shade of blue. How would all this translate to an electric car, though?

It will be “cornering evil”, according to Albert Biermann, the former M man turned N boss, who is now president of Hyundai-Kia’s R&D division. At the launch of the Hyundai Elantra N, the German not only mentioned an “N EV” but commented on how the future electric N model would feel like, picked up by Korean Car Blog.

We’re entering the electric era, and today’s performance cars are a last hurrah of sorts for ICE. But Hyundai’s young N brand will move into the EV realm as well, with the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as base.

“Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle platform E-GMP has tremendous potential. The first electrified N model will be based on E-GMP. I am looking forward to the day when many N brand fans will be shown the new cornering evil. It will be very exciting to run the Nurburgring with an E-GMP EV that has undergone a specialised development process for N,” Biermann said.

No ifs or buts there from Mr N – there will be an electric N car, and it will be Ring ready. “In certain corners, E-GMP N may overwhelm high-performance cars with internal combustion engines,” Biermann declared.

We didn’t catch the press conference, but he does sound pretty excited about the upcoming electric N car, and also about the sketches of future models. “I couldn’t hide my excitement when I saw the sketches that SangYup Lee showed me recently,” Biermann said. Lee is the head of Hyundai Global Design Center.

The E-GMP is Hyundai’s first dedicated EV platform. The modular base will underpin models from Hyundai, Kia, Genesis and Ioniq, having made its debut in the Ioniq 5 EV. The Hyundai Group plans to roll out a total of 23 EVs including 11 dedicated EV models, and sell more than one million electric cars worldwide by 2025. Learn more about the E-GMP here.

