In Local News / By Danny Tan / 16 July 2021 12:22 pm / 0 comments

While Covid-19 cases have been on the rise lately, Malaysia’s vaccination rate has also been on turbo mode of late, among the fastest in the world, in fact. It wasn’t long ago that we breached the 200k shots a day mark, but with vaccine supplies coming in thick and fast, we’re now pushing the ceiling everyday – yesterday, over 460k doses were administered. Great job, JKJAV, and keep it up!

Yesterday, health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah cited Labuan as an example, and proceeded to say that daily case numbers might dip below the 1,000 mark in October if the vaccination rate is maintained at 150,000 second doses administered daily. Of yesterday’s 460k total, over 155k were second doses.

You want more good news? The government is now considering loosening restrictions for those who have had two jabs of the vaccine. Prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin hinted yesterday that fully vaccinated people may soon be allowed to travel and dine-in at restaurants. Take a moment to jog the memory and imagine that…

The PM said he had asked JKJAV (Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply), headed by Khairy Jamaluddin, to look into relaxing movement control for the fully vaccinated.

“I think most of the people have received their (vaccine) shots. So, I have asked the JKJAV to look into giving some leeway for those who have completed taking two doses of the vaccine either for travelling or dining at restaurants. This will show that while we are handling the Covid-19, the people’s lives can gradually return to normal,” he said yesterday after inspecting the Bakul Prihatin Negara programme, Bernama reported.

In case you needed reminding, most of Selangor and some other areas are currently under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), but full nationwide lockdown (FMCO) started on June 1, and we haven’t been able to cross state and district borders since May 10. Here’s hoping that the momentum of the vaccination drive wins the duel against the rising infection rates. In the meantime, stay home, stay safe.