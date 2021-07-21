In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 21 July 2021 1:32 pm / 1 comment

The all-new Honda Civic will make its launch debut in Thailand on August 6, 2021, just over three months after the 11th-generation C-segment sedan was first revealed in the United States back in April.

Compared to the previous tenth-generation FC Civic, the new model features a more mature design, with highlights being sleeker LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, an Accord-like sweeping roofline, angular taillights and less aggressive bumpers.

The new body is 33 mm longer than before at 4,674 mm, while the wheelbase is up 36 mm to 2,736 mm. Unchanged here is the width (1,801 mm) and height (1,415 mm), with both being the the same as the outgoing FC.

The design overhaul extends to the interior, with a honeycomb mesh that spans the width of the dashboard, hiding the air vents behind it. A touchscreen infotainment system sits above the central air vents and climate controls, while the centre console has redesigned to provide more practicality. For the driver, there’s a new steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster, while passengers get to enjoy more room inside.

Honda Thailand will only reveal more engine details next month, but a report by Headlightmag claims the new Civic will be turbo only, with the 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated SOHC four-cylinder unit set to be cancelled.

Currently, the 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo powerplant in the FC makes 173 PS (170 hp) and 220 Nm of torque, but in the new Civic sold in the US, the engine has been tuned to deliver slightly more power, making 182 PS (180 hp) and 240 Nm. We’ll have to wait to see if the Thailand-spec Civic gets the increased outputs, but what’s certain is the engine will drive the front wheels through a CVT. It should be noted that in the US, there’s also a 2.0 litre NA engine with 160 PS (158 hp) and 187 Nm.

Another country close to us that is due to welcome the new Civic is Singapore, although there’s still no launch date for the island republic. As for us, it was previously reported that the model could be previewed here later this year, although given the current pandemic situation, this could change.

