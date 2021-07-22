In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 22 July 2021 6:12 pm / 0 comments

Shell Malaysia has announced that customers can now use the ShopeePay mobile wallet at all Shell stations nationwide, when making payments for purchases of fuel or other goods.

To mark this partnership between the fuels retailer and the online platform, Shopee users will be rewarded with RM4 in cashback when they spend a minimum of RM30 and pay with ShopeePay at any participating Shell station. The cashback deal is valid for a limited time from July 15 to August 15, 2021, and is limited to the first 250,000 transactions.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Shopee 8.8 Brands Festival, customers can also take the opportunity to purchase Shell lubricants for both cars and motorcycles at special prices from the Shell Lubes Official Store on Shopee.

“Our site heroes continue to work on the front lines, serving Malaysians’ daily needs even during the lockdowns. Through out partnership with one of Malaysia’s fastest-growing mobile wallets, ShopeePay, we are adding an extra worry-free contactless payment experience at all participating Shell stations nationwide,” said Shell Malaysia Trading managing director Shairan Huzani Husain.

“We are seeing a growing adoption of our ShopeePay mobile wallet, and on the Shopee app, users an also find the best offerings in the vicinity from participating merchants through our location-based feature, Deals Near Me, where they can enjoy more savings while performing contactless payments,” said head of ShopeePay Alain Yee.