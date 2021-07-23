In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 July 2021 12:50 pm / 0 comments

It appears Harley-Davidson’s (H-D) Rewire marketing strategy is bearing short-term fruit with second quarter (Q2) revenue for 2021 showing a 77% increase over the same period in 2020. Translated into dollars, this represents a total Q2 revenue of USD 1.53 billion (RM6.46 billion) from all income streams, with motorcycle sales representing USD 1.33 billion (RM5.61 billion) of that sum.

In a presentation to investors by H-D chairman, president and chief executive officer Jochen Zeitz, year-to-date (YTD) revenue showed a 37% increase, some USD 2.9 billion (RM12.5 billion) over the same six-month period in 2020, despite sales and marketing challenges posed by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. YTD motorcycle revenue for H-D increased by 45%, a dollar value of USD 2.56 billion (RM10.81 billion).

In terms of individual units sold for Q2 2021, this represented 56,700 motorcycle shipped out the door worldwide, compared to 28,400 units in Q2 2020. This robust performance from America’s major motorcycle maker was reflected in its home market, where Q2 sales were up 43% in a global market breakdown, with YTD sales up 38%.

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S (left) and Pan America

However, general worldwide sales in H-D’s other markets showed a marked downturn, with Latin America recording a drastic reduction of 31% in sales, and a 48% drop in YTD numbers. For Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Q2 sales fell by 7%, attributed in part to import tariffs imposed by the European Commission (EC), while Asia Pacific recorded a 13% drop in sales for the second quarter.

The recent release of the H-D Pan America adventure tourer (from RM99,900 in Malaysia), followed by the Sportster S, both using H-D new Revolution Max liquid-cooled, eight-valve V-twin, served to bolster sales and market interest for the first half of the year. With the spin-off of the Livewire electric motorcycle into a separate brand, H-D is indicating a focus on its primary market segment and income earner of large-displacement V-twins.