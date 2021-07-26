In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 26 July 2021 1:38 pm / 0 comments

Touch ‘n Go has announced the expansion of the RFID payment system to the West Coast Expressway (WCE) in Perak, and is now operational at seven toll plazas.

These locations are Hutan Melintang, Teluk Intan, Kampong Lekir, Sitiawan, Sitiawan North, Changkat Cermin and Beruas, according to the company in a Facebook post.

In response to user queries on the post, Touch ‘n Go said it is currently working with PLUS for the enabling of RFID systems on all of the operator’s highways, which will be carried out in stages. Separately on the Touch ‘n Go RFID webpage, highways that have been listed as RFID-enabled for the Klang Valley now include:

Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH)

Besraya Expressway

Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE)

Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE)

Cheras-Kajang Expressway (Grand Saga)

Lebuh Raya Grand Sepadu

Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS)

Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR)

Lebuhraya Kajang-Seremban (LEKAS)

Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP)

Kemuning-Shah Alam Expressway (LKSA)

Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway(KLK)

Maju Expressway(MEX)

New Pantai Expressway (NPE)

Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway (SILK)

Smart Tunnel

Sprint

South Klang Valley Expressway (SUKE)

West Coast Expressway (WCE)

Highways in the Northern region now enabled with RFID include:

Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR)

Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (Second Penang Bridge)

Penang Bridge Sdn Bhd

Butterworth-Kulim Expressway BKE

North-South Expressway (Jitra, Hutan Kampung – Sungai Dua stretch)

Highways that are RFID-enabled in the Southern region include the Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE), as well as along the PLUS highway at the following toll plazas:

Mambau

Lukut

Kempas

Lima Kedai

Perling

Tanjung Kupang

Bangunan Sultan Iskandar

The Touch ‘n Go RFID self-fitment kit can be purchased for RM35 through the Touch ‘n Go website, or through a range of retail partners including Shell Select, BHPetrol, Lazada, Shopee, Watsons and more.