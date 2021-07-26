Touch ‘n Go has announced the expansion of the RFID payment system to the West Coast Expressway (WCE) in Perak, and is now operational at seven toll plazas.
These locations are Hutan Melintang, Teluk Intan, Kampong Lekir, Sitiawan, Sitiawan North, Changkat Cermin and Beruas, according to the company in a Facebook post.
In response to user queries on the post, Touch ‘n Go said it is currently working with PLUS for the enabling of RFID systems on all of the operator’s highways, which will be carried out in stages. Separately on the Touch ‘n Go RFID webpage, highways that have been listed as RFID-enabled for the Klang Valley now include:
Highways in the Northern region now enabled with RFID include:
Highways that are RFID-enabled in the Southern region include the Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE), as well as along the PLUS highway at the following toll plazas:
The Touch ‘n Go RFID self-fitment kit can be purchased for RM35 through the Touch ‘n Go website, or through a range of retail partners including Shell Select, BHPetrol, Lazada, Shopee, Watsons and more.