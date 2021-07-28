In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 28 July 2021 3:16 pm / 0 comments

Toyota continues the drip-feed of information on its forthcoming 2022 Tundra, with a solitary official image release following an image leak.

According to these images, the third-generation pick-up truck will feature unique interior upholstery in the off-roading-focused TRD Pro variant, in which a front seat has been depicted with what appears to be perforated red microfibre with underlying patterns in white along with the TRD Pro logo embroidered into the seat backs. Mobile devices can also be wirelessly charged in the 2022 Tundra.

Also seen in this set of images is a drive mode selector, where the rotary dial’s accompanying quadrants are labelled Drive Mode, Tow/Haul, MTS and DAC/Crawl, the latter to bolster its positioning in a segment occupied by the likes of the Ford F-150 and its accompanying Raptor variant. The digital instrument panel also features gauges for pitch and roll angles.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra in TRD Pro trim shown here gets a digital instrument cluster, with gauges for pitch and roll angles

While the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro brings an aggressive-looking exterior kit to the proceedings, its rolling stock is somewhat reserved compared to the those on the 2021 F-150 Raptor, which can be specified with tyres of up to 37 inches. Details from the earlier leak revealed that the Tundra TRD Pro gets 18-inch BBS forged alloy wheels mounted with 285/65 Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tyres.

The Blue Oval off-roading pick-up truck packs a 3.5 litre EcoBoost turbocharged petrol engine, and the Tundra TRD Pro is likely to boast an engine of similar configuration, dubbed the iForce Max. The current iForce V8 engine produces 386 PS and 544 Nm of torque.

These figures which are comfortably surpassed by the 3.5 litre turbocharged V6 petrol as featured in the latest 300 Series Land Cruiser, in which the six-cylinder unit produces 415 PS and 650 Nm of torque.

Toyota has yet to confirm powertrain details, though earlier rumours have suggested that the 2022 Tundra could also feature the 3.3 litre V6 twin-turbo diesel. Both versions of the Land Cruiser use a 10-speed automatic transmission, and this too is likely to feature in the 2022 Tundra.