In Cars, International News, SsangYong / By Jonathan Lee / 28 July 2021 11:22 am / 1 comment

Beleaguered South Korean carmaker SsangYong has released sketches of its second forthcoming model, codenamed the X200. The car follows in the footsteps of the J100 announced last month, a mid-sized electric SUV with rugged looks.

If anything, the X200 looks even more off-road-ready, sporting a boxy, chunky look that is a little reminiscent of the Jeep Wrangler. There are round headlights flanking a slotted grille (not seven slots, thankfully), blocky fender flares, squared-off wheel arches and upright front and rear windscreens.

Despite looking like a lawsuit waiting to happen, SsangYong does actually have a strong basis for this design, having started out in life building Jeeps under licence, badging them as the Korando. The second-generation model retained those looks even after moving onto a shortened Musso platform, with that car’s influence visible in the fenders and slim front indicators of the X200.

Both the J100 and X200 feature the company’s new “Powered by Toughness” design philosophy, which SsangYong says underlines the “Korean Can Do” message of the Korando product line. This leads us to believe that the X200 could become the next-generation Korando, although the current model is still fairly new, having only been introduced two years ago.

The J100 is due to go on sale next year, and while there is no official timeframe for the X200’s reveal, we expect it to debut soon after. There is also no mention of what will power the car, but it will likely be offered with at least some kind of electrification.

SsangYong is fighting its way back from last year’s bankruptcy, which happened after owner Mahindra ceased investments in the company amid its own declining sales. It is now aiming to attract a new investor that will commit to continuous future investment by creating “an environment that leads to a successful [merger and acquisition].”