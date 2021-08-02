In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 2 August 2021 12:56 pm / 1 comment

Converting passenger vehicles into light commercial vehicles is pretty common in Europe, as we’ve seen with the Citroen My Ami Cargo and Renault Zoe Van. Toyota has now done the same for the Yaris, introducing a new ECOVan variant in Spain just over a year after the regular model went on sale in the region.

From the outside, the Yaris ECOVan looks like any other Yaris, although the automaker does provide the option of vinyl-covered rear windows if you want to personalise the vehicle with a corresponding corporate branding.

It’s on the inside where things are quite different, as the rear seats have been removed to allow for a lot more cargo space. Toyota quotes 720 litres of capacity, which is more than the 286 litres of the passenger version, and the conversion also adds a wooden boot floor with a rubber overlay, plus tie straps.

The ECOVan can carry up to 430 kg of cargo and the flat floor has surface area of 0.9 cubic metres, with a maximum length of 1,242.8 mm between the caged divider and the end of the boot. Meanwhile, the minimum width is 866.8 mm and the height, from floor to ceiling, is 694.8 mm, while the height available at the loading area is 670.2 mm.

The conversion will cost an additional 1,300 euros (RM6,518) on top of the base model and there are two trim levels to choose from: Business Plus and Active Tech. The former starts from 23,373 euros (RM117,214) and comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, 15-inch alloy wheels as well as fog lamps or LED headlamps with automatic high beam.

The Active Tech builds upon this list by adding on LED taillights, a leather steering wheel, keyless entry and engine start, a rear-view camera or an eight-inch touchscreen, all for a starting price of 24,498 euros (RM122,846).

Regardless of trim level, the ECOVan is powered by a sole hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder engine with an electric motor. The total output is 116 PS (114 hp or 85 kW) and 120 Nm, with drive being sent to the front wheels via an e-CVT.

Toyota notes that the ECOVan is intended mainly for small companies and freelancers like repairers, electricians, distributors, representatives, medical material services and other commercial purposes. For now, it is only available in Spain, but will likely be offered in other European markets in the future.