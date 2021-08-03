In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 3 August 2021 4:39 pm / 3 comments

Another day, another round of teasers by Proton. Following the “Teaser 1” video of the 2021 Proton Iriz and Persona facelift that was released yesterday, here’s “Teaser 2” with flashes of more new features. The cars will be launched on August 5.

Today’s teaser focuses on the Persona. We saw some tan brown perforated leather on the doors yesterday, and the video above shows the full brown leather cabin, with a zoom on the rear chairs showing the “dots” on the hide. Also shown under “premium design” is the new grille design with the latest round Proton tiger logo in the centre.

As mentioned yesterday, the “Hi, Proton” voice command system is now able to control the windows and air con (previously, it was just the audio), and there’s a demo of this in today’s video. The biggest reveal of the day is the new AC control panel, which is now a digital unit (not to be confused with automatic AC, as that function isn’t here). There are two knurled knobs flanking a screen, with piano key-style buttons in the middle. Looks good and a big visual upgrade on the old manual unit.

That’s about it for today’s reveal. Yesterday, we spotted new wheels in a twin-six-spoke design. It appears that top-spec cars will get 16-inch rims now, an inch larger. The big interior news is the larger free-standing a.k.a. “floating” central head unit touchscreen, which pushes down the central AC vents. The screen still shows Joox as the music app – no Spotify yet.

The centre console is also new – now, there are three cupholders in various shapes next to the handbrake (from two). Also, we noticed that the gear selector has an ‘S’ position in place of ‘L’. Outside, grille aside, both Iriz and Persona get new bumpers and LED headlamps.

Speaking of the Iriz, there’s a new SUV-style variant with black body cladding, swelled wheelarches, roof rails (likely to be just decorative) and lots of red highlights in the cabin. Nice multi-spoke wheels, too. You can see more of the “Iriz Active” in yesterday’s video and screenshots, pasted below.

Proton has opened a registration of interest page for both these facelifted models. Stay tuned for more.