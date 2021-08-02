In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 2 August 2021 4:39 pm / 0 comments

This is the official teaser video of the 2021 Proton Iriz and Persona facelifts, which we got an unintended glimpse of last month. Proton’s B-segment hatchback and sedan were last facelifted in 2019.

What do we see here? First, the Iriz seems to have received an SUV-inspired version, replete with black body cladding and wheelarches, plus roof rails, much like the Perodua Axia Style. This “rugged” variant is seen here with new multi-spoke wheels. The red example in the teaser video is matched with a black roof, which helps the silver rails stand out.

It looks like the interior gets some red trim too – we can see that the frames of the centre console and head unit (both of which are new, more on this later) are in red, matched with part-leather seats with red stitching. Could this new flagship variant be called Iriz Active? Proton did come up with the Iriz Active Concept in 2014 if you remember.

The Persona’s door cards are shown, and we can see perforated tan brown leather inserts. The sedan also gets new wheels, which are in a twin-six-spoke design. If you’re thinking “those wheels are rather big”, it appears that top-spec cars will get 16-inch rims now, an inch larger. The big interior news is a larger free-standing a.k.a. “floating” central head unit touchscreen (for both cars) that pushes the central AC vents downwards.

The screen still shows Joox as the music app – no Spotify yet – but the “Hi, Proton” voice command system is now able to control the windows and air con (previously, it was just the audio). The centre console is also new – now, there are three cupholders in various shapes next to the handbrake (from two). Also, we noticed that the gear selector has an ‘S’ position in place of ‘L’.

Both cars get a fresh grille design with Proton’s new round tiger badge, new bumpers and LED headlamps. Proton has opened a registration of interest page for both these facelifted models, which are just around the corner now. Check out our screenshots below.