In Cars, Local News, Proton, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 4 August 2021 12:30 pm / 5 comments

Not long now until the facelifted 2021 Proton Iriz and Persona are launched, with less than 24 hours to go on the timer. Right on cue, Proton has released a third new teaser in three days, this time focusing on the Iriz hatchback – in particular the new SUV-style variant.

As we’ve seen in plenty of spyshots and leaks, the range-topping model gets a more rugged look with black body cladding, silver roof rails and a set of very chunky fender extensions, replete with Satria GTi-style fake Allen bolts. Adding to the soft-roader aesthetic are the silver front air intake frame and rear skid plates, while the roof is painted black.

Previous teasers have also shown some red accents for the centre console and transmission tunnel, along with red seat stitching. This new variant will likely be called the Active, after the Iriz Active Concept shown at the first Alami Proton event in 2014.

The additions come on top of the numerous updates for the wider Iriz and Persona range. These include a revised front fascia that is now shared between the two models for the first time, with a broader lower grille, narrower corner inlets and a slimmer upper grille with the new circular Proton badge.

Most importantly, the Iriz and Persona are now available with LED headlights, albeit with the daytime running light strips still fitted on the lower bumper. Higher-end models also receive 16-inch wheels that are one inch larger than before in a new Y-spoke design (the Active gets unique two-tone multi-spoke rollers).

Plenty of tweaks have made to the inside as well, with the most noticeable being the freestanding infotainment touchscreen that pushes the air vents downwards to a more conventional horizontal layout. The infotainment system’s user interface itself is new (still with Joox as the music app, not the rumoured Spotify), with the air-conditioning controls integrated into the display. The “Hi Proton” voice control is also now able to operate the windows – and likely the air-con as well.

The redundant air-con controls down below are also now digital, with twin knobs and an LCD read-out. Meanwhile, the transmission tunnel has been redesigned with no less than three cupholders in different sizes, plus a proper armrest (finally) and USB ports for the rear occupants.

Expect the Iriz and Persona to be powered by the same 95 PS 1.3 litre and 109 PS 1.6 litre VVT engines as before, mated to a CVT that likely has a few improvements implemented. We say that because the gearlever has a new “S” position that replaces the previous “L”, hinting of possibly a new sport mode.