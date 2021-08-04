In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Danny Tan / 4 August 2021 1:46 pm / 1 comment

In the press release announcing the availability of the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition in Malaysia, Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) revealed that Malaysia will soon have its first Porsche Classic Partner Centre. It will be in JB, opening end 2021.

“Porsche Centre Johor Bahru will be the first Classic Partner Centre in Malaysia and is scheduled for launch at the end of this year. This will further enhance the customer experience where Porschephiles can now refurbish and upkeep their classic Porsches at this new facility,” said Christopher Hunter, CEO of SDAP.

A Porsche Classic Partner Centre is a regular Porsche dealership that has been provided with additional support and training, which qualifies it to work on classic and vintage Porsche models. With access to a catalogue of 52,000 original spare parts for old models (plus newly developed items), these centres can handle repairs, maintenance and even overhauls.

With a Classic Partner Centre in Malaysia, if you have the funds, your classic Porsche can be kept in a condition that’s as good as new. Porsche Asia Pacific has classic centres in Hong Kong and Bangkok, but not Singapore, so JB would be a great location for our neighbours as well. While we’re on this topic, feast your eyes on this buffet of classic Porsches at the Sportscar Together Day Bangkok 2018.