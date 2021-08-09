In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 9 August 2021 12:36 pm / 0 comments

Following the detection of one Covid-19 positive case on August 5, Rapid KL is urging users of the LRT Kelana Jaya Line and T201 bus on that date to get tested if they display symptoms. Here are the details.

The passenger used the LRT Kelana Jaya Line on August 5, which is last Thursday. He/she took the train from the Abdullah Hukum station at around 3.44 pm and alighted at Gombak station. The passenger then took the T201 bus from the Gombak station at 4.38 pm. He/she has since been tested positive for Covid and informed Rapid KL on Twitter.

The train operator reminds commuters to always wear masks and follow all the SOPs all the time to stop the spread of Covid-19. Remember to isolate yourself while waiting for Covid test results until a negative result is obtained – this should be the norm. Always act as if you have the coronavirus.

In other news, the LRT3 project now has a proper name, and it’s called the LRT Shah Alam Line. The third light rail transit line for the Klang Valley will be 37.8 km long, and have 20 stations linking Bandar Utama in Petaling Jaya to Johan Setia in Klang. It is set to begin operations in February 2024. Full details on the LRT3 here.