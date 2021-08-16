In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 16 August 2021 10:29 am / 0 comments

Ford has taken the veils off the latest GT ’64 Heritage Edition, a special series that honours the five original 1964 Ford GT prototypes. This is the sixth limited edition Heritage model, and it’s created to commemorate the final year of production for the reborn GT supercar.

Just so you know, the GT was Ford’s answer to the Ferrari F40. The initial five prototypes were some of the most significant cars produced by the automaker, a move that ultimately culminated in its 1-2-3 sweep at the 1966 Le Mans. Of the five Ford GT prototypes built, chassis GT/105 (pictured below) is the only one to survive and wear the period-correct livery.

The GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition is finished in Wimbledon White paint with Antimatter Blue graphics, racing stripes on the roof, exposed carbon-fibre components such as the 20-inch twin-five spoke wheels (with silver Brembo calipers), plus carbon front splitter, sills, mirror stalks, engine louvers, and rear diffuser.

Inside, there’s also ample use of carbon-fibre. This is found on the door sills, lower A-pillars and console, matte CF registers, and the seat frames. The dashboard is wrapped with Ebony leather and Lightspeed Blue Alcantara, the latter also used for the seat upholstery with (embossed GT logo). The pillars, headliner and steering wheel are finished in Ebony Alcantara.

No changes to the powertrain, so this ’64 GT tribute continues to be powered by the automaker’s 3.5 litre V6 EcoBoost engine that produces 647 hp and 746 Nm of torque. The Blue Oval quotes a top speed of 348 km/h for the sub-1.4 tonne supercar.

It’s not clear how many units will be produced, and no official pricing has been announced either. In any case, expect it to cost a healthy sum over the base US$500,000 (RM2.1 million) sticker price for the standard GT, and the car is only sold approved Ford GT customers. Production is set to begin in January 2022.

Ford GT program manager, Mike Severson said: “This is the first Ford GT Heritage Edition that goes beyond celebrating race wins – this one goes deep, and honours the earliest of Ford supercar heritage. The Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition is a modern interpretation of the original, with no mistaking what this car is paying tribute to.

You may check out past Heritage editions too, starting with the ’66 Daytona Heritage Edition (still in production), ’69 Gulf Livery Heritage Edition (50 units built), and ’67 Heritage Edition (39 units built), ’66 Heritage Edition (27 units built). Which one is your favourite homage?