Toyota has introduced new updates to the Hilux and Fortuner models in Australia. Toyota Connected Services is standard across the board for both models, offering customers assistance in the event of a collision or if the vehicle is stolen.

Should the need arise, TCS will help customers make emergency calls to Toyota’s 24/7 Emergency Call Centre, and promptly relays the vehicle location. Occupants can also manually trigger this function via an SOS button. For a stolen vehicle, TCS can assist authorities by tracking its location via the stolen vehicle tracking (SVT) service.

For the Hilux range, every variant will now get a shark fin antenna to reduce potential for damage. The SR5 variants get upgraded with dual-zone climate control system, while the flagship Hilux Rogue gains a panoramic view monitor as standard.

These upgrades also find their way into the Fortuner line-up. Owners of the base GX variant now get brightness control for the instrument cluster illumination, whereas the GXL and Crusade variants gain dual-zone climate control system. Only the top Crusade variant gets added with panoramic view monitor, blind spot monitoring system and rear cross-traffic alert. These go on top of the existing Toyota Safety Sense system.

However, these upgrades do come at a cost. Entry-level Hilux Workmate and SR variants now cost AUD$635 (RM1,973) more, while the midrange SR5 and Rugged X variants have become AUD$760 (RM2,360) dearer. The price for the Hilux Rogue, meanwhile, has gone up by AUD$1,210 (RM3,759). The Hilux range starts from AUD$24,225 (RM75k) to AUD$70,750 (RM220k).

The Fortuner is also between AUD$635 (RM1,973) to AUD$1,535 (RM4,770) costlier. The base GX now starts from AUD$49,715 (RM154k), while the Crusade costs AUD$62,945 (RM196k).

No changes have been made to the powertrains, so the Hilux is still powered by the same range of engines, starting with the 2.4 litre turbodiesel that makes 150 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Above that is the 2.7 litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine developing 166 PS and 245 Nm of torque, while the top 2.8 litre turbodiesel mill produces 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque.

All 4×4 variants feature a low-range transfer case, while more expensive models get a rear differential lock as standard. The Hilux’s maximum braked towing capacity is 3,500 kg, and the Fortuner is 3,100 kg.

Toyota Australia vice president sales, marketing and franchise operations, Sean Hanley said the upgrades for Hilux and Fortuner demonstrated Toyota’s commitment to always continuing to improve its vehicles for the benefit of customers.

“It’s no secret that Australians love the Hilux, with its rugged reliability, incredible utility and performance on and off the road. Likewise, the Fortuner’s towing capacity, capability in the rough stuff and seating for seven means no campsite is too hard to reach. These key upgrades bring valuable new features to both ranges, ensuring owners, no matter where they travel, will be able to do it with high levels of safety, comfort and convenience,” he said.