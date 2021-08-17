In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 August 2021 10:55 am / 0 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has come up with a special Hyundai’s Frontliners Appreciation Programme for our Malaysian frontliners. Yup, the men and women who have been working extra hard since Covid-19 started while the rest of us stayed at home.

The appreciation programme consists of a special rebate, grocery vouchers and other goodies worth RM7,900 in total, should frontliners purchase a new Hyundai. Besides health frontliners and law enforcement personnel, HSDM also mentions fire fighters and teachers in public schools.

“Day in and day out, our healthcare and public sector frontliners have shown their courage and resilience as they battle the pandemic. Our huge gratitude goes out to them for their selfless work which is instrumental in fighting the deadly virus. We stand in solidarity with these heroes and believe that we will get through this together. Their indomitable spirit and resilience during this difficult time is an inspiration to all of us. Our frontliners deserve to be acknowledged and appreciated,” said HSDM’s MD Low Yuan Lung.

“We hope this programme will provide some relief. Apart from making Hyundai cars more affordable for them, we will also be giving out grocery vouchers as our token of appreciation for all their hard work, dedication and sacrifice,” he added.

As with all new Hyundai owners, those who sign up for this programme will also get the Hyundai Loyalty Card, which entitles holders to rebates on selected parts and labour charges as well as exclusive monthly promotions.

All Hyundai models come with three years/50,000 km of free service and a five-year/300,000 km warranty. With step-up financing, monthly instalments start from RM958. One can also enquire about a downpayment subsidy. By the way, HSDM launched the Kona 1.6 Turbo and N Line just over two weeks ago. Starting from RM146,888, it’s a fast compact SUV thanks to 198 PS and 265 Nm from the turbo engine, and the N Line looks racy. Check it out here.