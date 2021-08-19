In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 19 August 2021 6:06 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has launched a Smart Lease programme for the Hyundai Grand Starex. The programme, which is being run in partnership with Sime Darby Rent A Car (SDRAC), offers corporations, businesses as well as individuals the chance to utilise the MPV via an attractive three- to five-year leasing plan.

What the leasing programme does is offer customers the ownership experience of a new vehicle without the hassle of going through a loan application or having to spend on long-term maintenance and annual road tax/insurance, because the lease rental covers these soft costs. It also takes away the worry about resale value or the headache of disposing a vehicle.

Customers only need to pay the agreed fixed monthly payment, a two-month deposit and a booking fee of RM500 upon signing of the lease agreement. As for variant choices, the programme offers all four variants of the 11-seater MPV available here, namely the Standard Corporate, Executive Plus, Executive Plus SE (with bodykit) and the Executive Prime.

The monthly payment for the Standard Corporate variant is as low as RM2,800 for a five-year leasing programme with mileage capped at 15,000 km per annum, and the plan also includes a car replacement benefit of three days, should that need arise. Customers can choose to extend the mileage cap up to 30,000 km per annum or 40,000 km per annum with a monthly repayment of RM3,250 and RM3,550 respectively.

When the lease agreement expires, customers can opt to renew the lease programme with a brand-new unit. The company says that the Hyundai Smart Lease Programme offers significant cost savings of approximately RM17,000 for a five-year ownership.

“We have tailored the programme to fit the business vehicle needs of companies. The Smart Lease programme will provide greater flexibility without the hassle and burden of hefty upfront payments and other costs,” said HSDM MD Low Yuan Lung. Find out more about the programme or register your interest via the HDSM website.

GALLERY: 2021 Hyundai Grand Starex Executive Plus SE