In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 19 August 2021 7:33 pm / 1 comment

More good news for those residing in states under Phase 1 of the economic recovery plan (NRP). Earlier this evening, caretaker prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the relaxation of further economic measures for these states, adding on to the set that was announced on August 15.

The big item concerns food, and getting it piping hot at that. From tomorrow, Friday, August 20, fully vaccinated individuals in states under Phase 1 will be allowed to dine in at public eateries, restaurants/cafes and clubhouse premises. All dine-in customers must show proof that he/she is fully vaccinated via the digital vaccination cert in their MySejahtera app.

By fully vaccinated, this means an individual must not just have completed their vaccine doses, but also satisfy the 14 day requirement after receiving the second dose (for Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Sinovac), or 28 days in the case of single dose vaccines such as Johnson & Johnson and CanSino.

He added that if possible, eateries should prepare more dining space for customers outdoors, as the risk of the virus spreading is higher in enclosed places compared to when outdoors, where ventilation is far better. Fully vaccinated couples wanting to bring younger kids along (under 17 years old) to dine in can do so, but will have to ensure that they comply with all SOPs.

Other measures and conveniences announced include the resumption of outdoor sports, leisure and recreational activities in Phase 1 states. Allowed from 6am to 10pm, these activities must be non-contact and not done in groups, and physical distancing must be observed at all times.

Permitted activities include jogging, exercise, taichi, cycling, picnics, camping, skateboarding, fishing, equestrian, climbing, archery and golf. Badminton and tennis is also allowed, but only in singles form. Additionally, motorsports activities will be allowed to resume.

Finally, night markets and weekend markets will be allowed to operate. Muhyiddin said that relevant enforcement authorities as well as the premise owners will need to ensure that customers entering these show their digital vaccination certificate to furnish proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Great news then for those who have been clamouring to have their favourite dish in the restaurant, but remember to keep to those SOPs, yes, and observe distancing protocols. The game isn’t over.