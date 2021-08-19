In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 19 August 2021 6:43 pm / 0 comments

In line with the government’s latest announcement regarding the relaxation of restrictions as part of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), Nissan distributor Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) is reopening its showrooms in most states and federal territories starting this Friday, August 21.

These include dealers in areas with vaccination rates over 50%, including Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perlis, Penang, Perak, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan. The only exceptions are the ETCM branches in Taman Melati Utama, Nilai and Seremban, Seremban Victory Credit and Edaran Nuri in Kota Bharu and Kemaman – these will open on August 23.

Showrooms in Kedah, Melaka and Johor will remain closed as the vaccination rates in these states do not meet the requirement. The company says that it will adhere to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety of its employees and its customers’ peace-of-mind.

Only fully-vaccinated staff (i.e. those who have received both doses and undergone the required intubation period) are allowed to return to work at Nissan showrooms. They are required to wear face masks and undergo frequent body temperature checks, and the showrooms, display units and test drive vehicles will all be disinfected regularly.

The company advises customers to also comply with the SOPs when entering the premises – they too need to be fully vaccinated, show their MySejahtera digital certificate, have a body temperature below 37.5 degrees Celsius and wear a face mask. Other SOPs set by the government remain active, said ETCM.