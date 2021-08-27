Car enthusiasts in Thailand are often spoilt for choice when it comes to aftermarket accessories. For owners of the fifth-generation Honda City, there’s another body kit option in the market, courtesy of Seed Sport.
The kit comprises a chunky front lip with gloss black and red accents, which fits perfectly flush against the bumper. The side skirts with faux carbon-fibre print are also pretty sizeable, as is the rear spoiler with carbon-fibre print.
Further down you’ll find a new skirt with integrated diffuser and dual exhaust exits. The side mirror caps are finished in gloss black, complete with a red pinstripe through the middle. However, a sleeker carbon-fibre option can be specified as well, if that’s your sort of thing.
This particular set is called the Sport-1 kit. There’s no word on pricing as yet, but a similar kit made for the City Hatch can be had for a promotional price of 8,900 baht (RM1,141). Otherwise, the kit will cost around 17,000 baht (RM2,179).
So, do you prefer to look of this Sport-1 bodykit, or the Drive68 set from Ter Studio?
Comments
The black stripes at the bonnet…..is so racing-ish!
Wait, isnt honda city was conceived as friendly daily commuter?
Thailand get Honda City 1.0Turbo, more fun.
From the side looks like previous Almera.
SEED? When did a fashion house turn into an Ah Beng bodykit maker?
I don’t get why PT crew are promoting bodykits from across the border or even talking about bodykits at all. Are they planning to sell them as part of the inhouse merchandise?
you can see the Joints from 200m’
The extensive front & rear lips attached to bumper plus side skirt, making the body massively thick. Unclean & messy. Unless there’s an effort to repaint & flush the joints.The poor choice of sportrims size, color & design eroded the stand further. Easy & simple with factory kit plus the darker rim always win 360°
Another siamese Ah Beng.