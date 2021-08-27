In Cars, Honda, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 27 August 2021 10:08 am / 7 comments

Car enthusiasts in Thailand are often spoilt for choice when it comes to aftermarket accessories. For owners of the fifth-generation Honda City, there’s another body kit option in the market, courtesy of Seed Sport.

The kit comprises a chunky front lip with gloss black and red accents, which fits perfectly flush against the bumper. The side skirts with faux carbon-fibre print are also pretty sizeable, as is the rear spoiler with carbon-fibre print.

Further down you’ll find a new skirt with integrated diffuser and dual exhaust exits. The side mirror caps are finished in gloss black, complete with a red pinstripe through the middle. However, a sleeker carbon-fibre option can be specified as well, if that’s your sort of thing.

This particular set is called the Sport-1 kit. There’s no word on pricing as yet, but a similar kit made for the City Hatch can be had for a promotional price of 8,900 baht (RM1,141). Otherwise, the kit will cost around 17,000 baht (RM2,179).

So, do you prefer to look of this Sport-1 bodykit, or the Drive68 set from Ter Studio?