Some cheer for Klang Valley residents, as Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya make the transition from Phase 1 of the national recovery plan (NRP) to Phase 2 from September 10. This was announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier this evening.
He said that the decision has been made to consolidate KL, Selangor and Putrajaya as a single entity so that it can be viewed as a common infection area. As such, with the switch to Phase 2, inter-district movement is now permitted between all three places, and there will be no further roadblocks to limit travel between these. Interstate travel is still prohibited.
From Friday, the Klang Valley will adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Phase 2 states as defined previously by the national security council (MKN).
In his speech, Ismail Sabri added that the council had also agreed to relax SOPs for sports, leisure and recreational activities in states under Phase 1 of the NRP. Except for gyms, indoor sports activities will now be permitted for individuals who have completed both vaccine doses.
He said that sports facilities and indoor recreational centres will be allowed to operate with strict monitoring to ensure only fully vaccinated patrons are allowed in to the premises. Take note that use of these facilities will only be on an appointment basis, so no walk-ins will be permitted.
Comments
What a sigh of relief,but dont rejoice so fast yet.
School reopening in Oct..this is another WORRISOME THING.
When will the teens complete the double doses and add 14 days for antibody buildup?
Most likely,the majority only has been partially jabbed.
So,do we as parents want the teachers to call us that some of our teens are infected?
Imagine 1000-2000 students…just some negligence on sops compliance,cases will soar from a single school.
There are parents who are unwilling to take the risks to receive this dreaded call ” Your son/daughter is in ICU due to covid”.
We want our students back from school in good health.Not in body bags.