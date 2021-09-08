In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 8 September 2021 9:31 pm / 1 comment

Some cheer for Klang Valley residents, as Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya make the transition from Phase 1 of the national recovery plan (NRP) to Phase 2 from September 10. This was announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier this evening.

He said that the decision has been made to consolidate KL, Selangor and Putrajaya as a single entity so that it can be viewed as a common infection area. As such, with the switch to Phase 2, inter-district movement is now permitted between all three places, and there will be no further roadblocks to limit travel between these. Interstate travel is still prohibited.

From Friday, the Klang Valley will adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Phase 2 states as defined previously by the national security council (MKN).

In his speech, Ismail Sabri added that the council had also agreed to relax SOPs for sports, leisure and recreational activities in states under Phase 1 of the NRP. Except for gyms, indoor sports activities will now be permitted for individuals who have completed both vaccine doses.

He said that sports facilities and indoor recreational centres will be allowed to operate with strict monitoring to ensure only fully vaccinated patrons are allowed in to the premises. Take note that use of these facilities will only be on an appointment basis, so no walk-ins will be permitted.