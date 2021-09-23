In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 September 2021 10:06 am / 0 comments

There has been a dearth of motorcycle sports-tourers in the traditional style but this situation has been addressed with the release of the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT in Europe. While some manufacturers still have a sports-tourer in the lineup, like the BMW Motorrad R1200RS and Kawasaki H2SX to mention two examples, the trend these days is for the long-suspension, aluminium travel case equipped adventure-tourer.

So, despite also having an adventure-tourer in the lineup, the V-Strom 1050 XT, Suzuki now adds to the model range with a proper grand touring motorcycle, the GSX-S1000GT. Power for the GSX-S1000GT comes from its vaunted 999 cc inline four-cylinder, detuned to to produce 152 PS at 11,000 rpm and 106 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm, going through a six-speed quickshifter equipped gearbox.

Weighing in at 226 kg ready to roll, the GSX-S1000GT falls within the norms for a motorcycle in this class, with a seat height of 810 mm and 19-litres of fuel in tank giving a reasonable travel range. Suspension uses upside-down forks in front and a monoshock at the back which is fully-adjustable, though semi-electronic suspension may not be out of the question for a future high spec version.

Inside the cockpit, Suzuki says the GSX-S1000GT will come with a 6.5-inch TFT-LCD colour display, pretty much the standard these days, with smartphone connectivity. The usual suite of electronic riding aids including traction control, ride modes, cruise control, cornering ABS and the like are standard equipment as well.

With the recent return of Suzuki Motorcycles to Malaysia, and the launch of several models in the large displacement category, chances are good the Suzuki GSX-S1000GT will come to local shores, possibly by this time next year. For the UK, the GSX-S1000GT is priced at a provisional 11,599 pounds sterling (RM66,477) which would make it around RM90,000 in Malaysia once duties and taxes are accounted for.