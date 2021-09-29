In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 29 September 2021 7:29 pm / 1 comment

More cheer for Klang Valley residents, as Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya make the transition from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of the national recovery plan (NRP) as of October 1. Melaka will also make the switch to Phase 3, while Kedah will move to Phase 2, also from Friday. This was announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier this evening.

In a statement, he said that the phase transition was decided by the special committee on pandemic management during its meeting today. With Kedah making the move to Phase 2, this means there are no longer any states under Phase 1 in the country.

From Friday, the Klang Valley – and Melaka – will observe all standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Phase 3 states as defined previously by the national security council (MKN), while Kedah will adhere to existing SOPs for Phase 2.

Interstate travel is still currently prohibited, but is expected to lift within the next two weeks, based on that stated by Ismail Sabri on September 23, when he said that the government will allow interstate travel to resume when the country reaches a 90% adult complete vaccination rate, based on the data and analysis made by the health ministry.

As of yesterday, September 28, the reported full vaccination rate for the adult population under the national Covid-19 immunisation program (PICK) stood at 85.1%, with 19,912,566 individuals being fully vaccinated.