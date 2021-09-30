In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 30 September 2021 1:10 pm / 0 comments

There is no shortage in the aftermarket for those who want to give their pick-up trucks even more road presence and possibly augment their off-road abilities, and here the latest offering for the Toyota Hilux comes courtesy of Rad, from Thailand.

For the example here that is based on the Revo variant of the Hilux double cab, Rad follows par for the course in pick-up truck modification, namely with the use of suspension kits by Old Man Emu for a lifted ride height, aggressive mud-terrain tyres (though curiously, relatively low-profile and on larger-diameter wheels than those offered from Toyota.

Also joining the kit list are wheel arch extensions including redesigned front and rear side bodywork, a modified front end comprised of an off-road bumper with winch, redesigned bonnet, and roof-mounted lights. There are also automatically deployable and retractable side steps available.

Several options are offered by Rad for the Toyota Hilux, including a “Radpathfinder” widebody kit featuring front end that somewhat mimics the spindle grille look employed by Lexus.

In Malaysia, the 2021 Toyota Hilux facelift range is topped by the Rogue, which is a double-cab body packing the manufacturer’s 1G-FTV 2.8 litre turbodiesel rated at 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 2,800 rpm. Meanwhile, other variants in the Malaysian Hilux range are powered by the 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre unit that makes 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 400 Nm from 1,600 rpm to 2,000 rpm.

Standard kit for the Hilux Rogue includes 18-inch wheels shod in 265/60 highway terrain tyres, while the 2.4 litre double-cabs roll on 17-inch wheels. the more utilitarian single-cab gets 17-inch steel wheels.

The three highest variants in Malaysia get Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and on the safety front, all double-cabs get seven airbags with VSC, Hill-Start Assist Control, Emergency Stop Signal and reverse sensors; 2.4G variants and above get a reverse camera.

The top two variants get Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert. For the top Rogue, the kit list includes Toyota Safety Sense, which consists of Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Yaw Assist.

