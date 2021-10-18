In Bikes, CFMoto, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 October 2021 1:17 pm / 0 comments

Motorcycle maker CFMoto, hailing from China, has revealed the Vision Concept SR on its social media pages. No official designation has been attached to this CFMoto sports motorcycle as yet but the ‘SR’ moniker, as used on its current range of bikes in this class, fits.

Created to gauge public interest, CFMoto says this concept bike was developed by its research and design arm in Europe. Aside from that, we are given to understand another European company was involved in the creation of the Vision Concept SR, Kiska, which also develops and engineers motorcycles for KTM.

Aside from the attractive styling lines, CFMoto has also seen fit to equip this concept bike with premium branded components such as Brembo brakes, SC Project exhaust, Pirelli Supercorsa tyres and Ohlins suspension. More interesting is what looks to forged carbon-fibre wing fitted to the Vision Concept SR.

No other technical details are known as yet, but looking at the graphics with a ‘400’ on the side, we can assume this concept will come in below the 500 cc threshold. Looking at the close co-operation between CFMoto and KTM, this might be a new home for the KTM 390 engine, currently used in the KTM 390 Duke naked sports and KTM RC390 sportsbike.

In the Malaysia market, the CFMoto 250SR is currently available, priced at RM15,800 when launched in July of 2020. Also available in Malaysia is the CFMoto 250NK (RM12,800 in 2019), while the CFMoto 800MT and CFMoto 700CL-X are due for launch locally in the near future.