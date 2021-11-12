In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 12 November 2021 12:59 pm / 0 comments

The resale value for Hyundai cars in Malaysia is apparently comparable to their Japanese rivals. According to Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) managing director, Low Yuan Lung, the perception of Hyundai cars having substantially lower resale value is wide off the mark.

“The difference in the selling price of a five-year-old Hyundai model in comparison with the likes of a Japanese model is marginal. The same goes for the depreciation value of both makes after five years which is about 10% per year,” he said, adding that the demand for pre-owned Hyundai cars have increased in the past five years.

“Hyundai has come a long way to prove itself to be a reliable car brand that is of superior quality. Hyundai models today are not just good looking, but they are also equipped with the latest innovation that is at par with premium continental brands, which is why they are in demand,” Low noted.

He also stated that all the pre-owned Hyundai models listed on its Hyundai Promise approved used car programme were quick to sell out, likely because they are rigorously inspected and serviced with genuine parts prior to being approved for sale.

The Hyundai Promise centre can be found at Lot 33, Temasya Industrial Park, Glenmarie. The facility is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, and 9am to 12.30pm on Saturdays. Hyundai Promise is owned and managed by HSDM, supported by Sime Darby Auto Selection.