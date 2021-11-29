In Local News / By Danny Tan / 29 November 2021 3:45 pm / 0 comments

Now here’s a rare opportunity for riders of portable electric vehicles (PEVs). You can now carve your way around a 5.543 km F1 circuit in your e-scooter, e-bike, hoverboard, electric unicycle or e-skateboard!

Sepang International Circuit (SIC) has announced its first ever PEV Open Track Day on Friday, December 3. The session, which will be from 8pm till midnight, will be at the SIC North Paddock. Registration will be at Pit 5 and 6, and you can park your cars at P1, P2 and P3. The entry fee is RM62.50 per person – to book your slot online, scan the QR code above.

There are of course rules and regulations for safety. Mandatory gear includes a helmet and fully-covered sports shoes. SIC encourages knee pads and elbow guards.

Of course, all participants must be fully vaccinated, and that means 14 days after your second dose of Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines (or 28 days after single shot J&J and CanSino vaccines). You’ll have to sign an indemnity form and entry is at your own risk. The Pitstop Cafe will be open throughout and no outside food and beverages are allowed.

SIC says that the event is organised as a recognition to the rising popularity of PEVs in Malaysia and to promote environmentally friendly and clean mobility, in line with SIC’s initiative to encourage sustainable living in sports and reduce carbon emissions.

SIC had previously opened the track to cyclists and they’ve also hosted running events before.