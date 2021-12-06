In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 6 December 2021 1:49 pm / 1 comment

Perodua is considering exporting used cars that are traded-in for new models. Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin said at the 2022 Myvi facelift media drive in Johor Bahru over the weekend that the company is currently studying the idea of exporting second-hand cars.

The Malaysian market leader currently has the Perodua’s Pre-Owned Vehicles (POV) business. Launched in 2017, POV is an certified pre-owned arm much like Toyota Topmark and BMW Premium Selection. POV sells only used Perodua cars that have gone through inspection and refurbishment. Buyers are assured by genuine mileage and up to 18 months extended warranty.

Zainal says that POV offers reasonable prices and those looking to purchase new Perodua cars are welcome to trade-in their current vehicles. Perhaps POV can only accept a limited amount of used cars, and the company has to manage the disposal of a large amount of trade-ins, giving rise to the export idea.

“I will announce in January or so. Based on our long term plan for second-hand cars, there are so many used cars in Malaysia. One of our strategy is we’re looking at options, whether we can export these used cars to other countries that require cars,” the P2 chief said.

“As we speak, we have our team now studying in one of the countries, which I cannot announce now. They are doing feasibility studies and we’ve sent a few cars over there for them to do market survey, pricing acceptance and so on,” he added.

If the export of used cars sounds strange, it’s actually rather common. For example, Japan exports plenty of used cars worldwide, and Malaysia is one of the major destinations. While our recond cars from Japan and UK consists mostly of plush MPVs/SUVs and sports/performance models with low mileage, there are other countries that bulk import regular, non-luxury/enthusiast JDM cars. For instance, this writer was surprised to see “normal” used JDM cars all over New Zealand, used as daily tools in lieu of official imports from authorised distributors.

In any case, the used car sector in Malaysia is hot and thriving at the moment, and used Peroduas attract high demand (and resale values), so it’s unlikely that P2 will ship the bulk of its traded-in cars to lower income countries.

