16 December 2021

Planning to upgrade your current set of wheels? It might happen sooner than expected thanks to the myTukar AutoFair 2022 which will be taking place from January 7 to 9, 2022 at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre Puchong South.

The event, slated to be Malaysia’s largest used car event will see over 1,000 pre-owned vehicles on display, all in one place. A broad variety of high-quality used cars will be offered, ranging from a hot-selling 2019 Perodua Myvi with 24,000 kilometres to a 2019 Mercedes-Benz E 350 AMG Line with just 3,000 kilometres and many more.

With myTukar’s reliable and trustworthy service, you can drive home your next car with a one-year extended warranty and one year of free service, which is quite unheard of when it comes to buying used cars. Furthermore, there is even a five-day money back guarantee, which simply means that you can return the car if you don’t like it, no questions asked!

And it gets even better. If you buy a car at the event, you will also get an additional one year of free service, loan interest rates as low as 1.68%*, loan approval and car collection* within the same day and Trapo car mats for all cars.

You will also be in the running to win any of these six prizes with the myTukar Lucky Spin Wheel promo: a ninth-generation Apple iPad, RM888 cashback, Raytech Car Tint worth RM1,000, an additional one-year extended warranty, a fuel card worth RM500 or a Trapo voucher worth RM500.

As an icing on the cake, you will also be in the running to drive home a Proton X70 Premium worth RM100,000 with myTukar’s 4th Anniversary Giveaway contest.

myTukar will also be able offer on-the-spot trade in value for your current car at the event. myTukar’s nationwide coverage now also includes larger, more premium car showrooms as well as full-fledged in-house service facilities. This would give you access to a worry-free car maintenance experience, even with a used car.

The myTukar AutoFair 2022 between January 7 to 9 will also feature contactless payments, refreshments, partner brand booths and more. The event will also adhere to strict COVID-19 prevention SOPs such as mandatory masks with visitors required to be fully vaccinated, socially distanced and more.

More information about the event can be found right here, or click here to check out the cars available for sale. See you there!

myTukar Retail Experience Centre

Puchong South, Lot 14225, KM 3

8, Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong

47100 Puchong, Selangor, Malaysia

*Terms apply