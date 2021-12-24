In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Matthew H Tong / 24 December 2021 5:34 pm / 0 comments

Famous luxury aftermarket car tuners Mansory and MTM have announced a brand new Stage 4 tuning kit for the Lamborghini Urus. The tuned 4.0 litre V8 engine packs insanely more power than the factory tune, which is 650 PS and 850 Nm. That’s enough for a 3.6-second century dash, mind you.

Most people would be content with that, but there will always be those wanting more. The new custom Stage 4 tuning kit sees larger turbochargers being fitted, a high-flow intake system with an enlarged cross section and chunkier hoses, as well as a high-performance air filter and custom ECU remap.

With that, the Mansory-MTM Urus generates a whopping 1,001 PS and close to 1,250 Nm of torque, the latter peaking in the same factory band of 2,250 rpm to 4,500 rpm. No performance figures were released, but expect nothing short of a blistering performance.

The eight-speed ZF has also been made beefier to handle the increased output. According to MTM, the conversion is fully reversible, and the car remains completely diagnosable.

As for the aesthetics side of things, Mansory developed an even more extreme bodykit that comprises a chunky front bumper with yellow accents, front fenders gills, vented bonnet and front bumper, roof and tailgate spoiler, and a massive rear diffuser with triple integrated exhaust tips. Insane, don’t you think?