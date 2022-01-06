In Bikes, Local Bike News, Moto Morini / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 January 2022 6:32 pm / 0 comments

Adding to its stable of motorcycle brands, MForce Bike Holdings has been appointed Malaysian distributor for Italian motorcycle maker Moto Morini. Headquartered in Trivolzo, Milan, Moto Morini began operations in 1937 in Bologna, founded by Alfonso Morini producing three-wheelers.

Part of the Zhongneng Vehicle Group based in Zhejiang, China, Moto Morini currently lists the X-Cape 650 adventure-tourer and the Corsaro ZZ and ZT 1200 naked sports bikes in its catalogue. Also offered is the Milano 1200 retro bike as well as the retro-styled Super Scrambler 1200 and Seiemmezzo SCR and STR 650, both listed on the Moto Morini website as coming soon with all of its products powered by a V-twin engine.

For Malaysia, MForce will launch the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 in the second half of 2022, with availability at all MForce authorised distributors nationwide. In 2021, MForce recorded a 25% improvement in sales performance over 2020 and remains committed to improving the quality of its products and after-sales service.

GALLERY: 2022 Moto Morini X-Cape 650