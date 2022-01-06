In Cars, International News, VinFast / By Gerard Lye / 6 January 2022 10:04 am / 2 comments

VinFast has announced at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that it will work with ZF to develop a number of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

In an official release, the Vietnamese carmaker confirmed that ZF will supply cameras, radars and LiDAR sensors, all of which will interface with ZF’s central control unit. A combination of these components will allow VinFast to deliver vehicles capable of achieving Level 2+ autonomy, with more advanced functions like Traffic Jam Pilot, Highway Driving Chauffeur and Automated Valet Parking also in the pipeline.

VinFast says it expects to launch its new automated driving systems and Level 2+ functions from the middle of 2022. It will also continue to work with ZF after then to integrate more sophisticated sensor sets and central controllers to enable higher automated functionality of Level 3 or above over the next several years.

This includes ZF’s Automated Valet Parking solution that is among the first systems designed to rely on the vehicle sensor set and does not require pre-mapped and instrumented parking structures to operate.

“Our companies are an outstanding match as our goals for mobility are perfectly aligned. The future is both electric and automated as we seek to help protect our environment while providing transportation that enhances safety, convenience and efficiency. We will work together to achieve this vision for VinFast customers as we expand our sales around the world,” said VinFast Global CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy.

“We look forward to working with VinFast to bring higher levels of autonomy to their light passenger vehicles. Elevating the capabilities of all forms of mobility is our goal. The design and development of higher-level AD systems will assist drivers all over the world in enjoying enhanced degrees of safety, convenience and intelligence. This is our vision when we talk about ‘The Next Generation of Mobility’ and one proof point of how we are making this a reality, now,” added Martin Fischer, ZF board of management member.