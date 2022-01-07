In Cars, Geely, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 7 January 2022 5:52 pm / 1 comment

Geely Automobile Holding has announced that it sold 1,328,029 vehicles globally in 2021, an increase of approximately 1% over its 2020 performance. That figure is 13% shy of the group’s original 2021 forecast of 1,530,000 vehicles. No official explanation was provided to account for the deficit at press time.

Sales were pretty consistent throughout the year. In December 2021, global sales stood at 158,765 units (3% increase year-on-year, up 17% from November 2021), of which 18,813 units (or 12%; up 162% from the same period last year) were new energy vehicles. Export volume is also up 44% year-on-year to 17,125 units.

The most popular type of car is SUVs, with 90,966 units sold in December alone. That’s 57% of its total monthly sale, followed by sedans with 66,303 units (42%). The remaining 1% of sales (1,496 units) came from its MPV range.

Looking at Lynk & Co (jointly established by Geely Auto and Volvo), it sold 220,516 units of vehicles through 2021, an increase of 26% from 2020. The 01 SUV found 11,602 new homes in Europe. In December, it welcomed 1,557 new subscription customers for the SUV, and the subscription portfolio saw a total of 5,937 units delivered in 2021.

Geely’s newest firm Zeekr only began delivering vehicles at the end of October. Within 10 weeks, 6,007 units of the hotly-in-demand 001 were delivered. The world’s first electric shooting brake is currently only sold in China, but Zeekr said export plans are set to kick off in 2023.

Geely’s board has set a sales volume target of 1,650,000 units for 2022, an ambitious 24% increase from its total sales in 2021.