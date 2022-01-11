In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Volvo / By Jonathan Lee / 11 January 2022 6:49 pm / 0 comments

Following up on yesterday’s release of pricing of the Volvo V60 Recharge T8, we now have a full gallery for you to pore over every detail of the handsome plug-in hybrid wagon. The longroof arrives in Malaysia more than two years after its S60 sibling.

Unlike the four-door, which is being offered as a sportier R-Design model, the V60 is only available in the most luxurious Inscription trim level, priced at RM286,907 on-the-road without insurance – over RM4,000 more expensive than the S60. This includes the government’s sales and service tax (SST) exemption, a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty.

The V60 is late to the party and pricier than the sedan, but in return you get an enthusiast-friendly body style and a more practical hands-free powered tailgate that obviously hides a larger boot. You get 529 litres in there instead of “just” 442, and the rear seats can also fold 60:40 to reveal a cavernous 1,441 litres – good for trips to that other famous Swedish import. There’s also a pop-up grocery holder here.

the Inscription variant also offers up a more sedate look compared to the V60 with smaller air intakes, a cleaner rear bumper insert and a greater use of chrome trim – although you still get twin visible tailpipes unlike on other newer Volvos. The wheels are also of a different five-double-spoke design but of the same 19-inch diameter and two-tone finish.

Inside, you get Charcoal leather and Linear Lime decor instead of the R-Design’s Nappa leather and fabric upholstery and metal inlays (Maroon Brown leather paired to Driftwood trim is also available). You still get Volvo’s outgoing Sensus infotainment system on the 9.7-inch portrait touchscreen, not the Android-based operating system filtering into the local range, but as a bonus you do get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality that the newer system lacks.

Other bits of standard kit include adaptive LED headlights, silver roof rails, keyless entry, twist-knob start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with memory, an Orrefors crystal gearknob, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 360-degree camera system, park assist and a 16-speaker, 600-watt Harman Kardon sound system.

As usual, the V60 comes with Volvo’s smorgasbord of driver assistance features, including Pilot Assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability that incorporates adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist. Also fitted are autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, evasive steering assist, rear collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, run-off road mitigation, oncoming lane mitigation, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake.

The V60 continues to be powered by Volvo’s plug-in hybrid technology, mating a 2.0 litre turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder engine with a rear-mounted electric motor. The result is all-wheel drive and a total system output of 407 PS at 5,700 rpm and 640 Nm of torque from 1,200 to 5,400 rpm. An Aisin eight-speed automatic gearbox comes as standard.