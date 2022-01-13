In Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 13 January 2022 10:56 am / 0 comments

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) a.k.a. the Detroit Motor Show will be making a comeback this year after two and a half years of Covid-enforced absence. The last time NAIAS happened was in January 2019. June 2020 and September 2021 attempts had to be aborted.

Organiser Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) has announced that the 2022 show will return to downtown Detroit, at Huntington Place from September 14-25. Formerly called TCF Center, the venue was turned into a field hospital for Covid-19 in 2020. Yup, Covid patients instead of shiny new cars.

The show will host “Media | Tech Days” from September 14-15, a Charity Preview on September 16, and will be open to the public from September 17-25.

In addition to the main event at Huntington Place, there will be additional city-wide activations taking place throughout downtown Detroit. The show will highlight a wide range of vehicles, the technology enabling global mobility and electrification race and Michigan’s position as a mobility and technology incubator, organisers said.

“We are proud to return to downtown Detroit and to work with Mayor Duggan and the city of Detroit again. Capitalising on everything we’ve learned over the past two and a half years, we are uniquely positioned to bring a dynamic, engaging, experiential show to Detroit in 2022,” said Rod Alberts, DADA’s executive director.

The 2022 show is designed to embrace and grow underserved communities through broadened benefits to charities and will provide free, outdoor activities during the event, DADA added. Perhaps the now-dominant Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has so far proven to be mild, will be the one we’ll live together with, and the world can get on with life. Here’s hoping.